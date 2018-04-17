× Man killed trying to cross SR-94

SAN DIEGO — A man died Tuesday night after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a highway in Golden Hill.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a vehicle hit the pedestrian who was running across the westbound lanes of state Route 94 near 28th Street.

Medics performed first aid on the man before taking him to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

The woman who was driving the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Three lanes were closed on westbound SR-94 between Interstate 15 and 25th Street.