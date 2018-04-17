Lauryn Hill set to come to San Diego for ‘Miseducation’ 20th anniversary tour

SAN DIEGO– It’s been 20 years since Lauryn Hill dropped her album, ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ and she’s celebrating with a national tour, the artist announced Tuesday.

‘Miseducation’ includes Billboard chart toppers ‘Ex-Factor’ and ‘Everything is Everything.’ It also includes ‘Doo Wop (That Thing),’ which peaked at number one in November 1998.

Ms. Lauryn Hill is scheduled to perform Sunday, September 9 at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre.

Presale tickets are available starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday.

Her hit ‘Ex-Factor’ is sampled in Drake’s new single ‘Nice for What,’ which debuted number one the Billboard Hot 100 Monday.

Hill gave a remarkable performance starring alongside Whoopi Goldberg in the 1993 film ‘Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.’

She was also part of hip-hop trio The Fugees with Pras and Wyclef Jean.