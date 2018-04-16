× WWE John Cena and Nikki Bella end relationship

SAN DIEGO – Professional wrestler Nikki Bella said she’s “heartbroken” by her split from WWE superstar John Cena just weeks before they were set to tie the knot.

WWE entertainer Nikka Bella tweeted Sunday that she and her fiancé Cena ended their relationship and asked for privacy.

We love you all ❤️ N pic.twitter.com/ooACLFXeMv — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 16, 2018

The couple had been dating for five years before getting engaged during a wrestling match on live TV last year.

Cena has made a successful transition from wrestling to acting, appearing in movies like “Trainwreck” and the new R-rated comedy “Blockers.”

Late Sunday, Cena posted a picture on Instagram of a character from “The Simpsons” with the words “Worst Day Ever.”

Bella and her twin sister Brie star in a reality TV show on E! called “Total Bellas.”

The couple has been seen hanging out in San Diego the last few years. The sisters were former residents of Pacific Beach. Cena owns a home in Mission Beach.