USS Higgins fired 23 missiles in Syria attack

SAN DIEGO – San Diego-based destroyer USS Higgins launched missiles during Saturday's strike on Syrian chemical weapons facilities, military officials said.

Higgins' fired 23 Tomahawk land-attack missiles from the Persian Gulf early Saturday local time, Times of San Diego reported.

The Department of Defense stated the attack was a successful military action by the United States, Britain and France, the Times reported.

The USS Monterey, submarine USS John Warner, French frigate US B-1 bombers and British and French warplanes were also involved in firing missiles, according to the report. A total of 105 missiles were launched.

More than 300 sailors were aboard the Higgins, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, when it left San Diego and deployed to the Middle East in November.