Sinkhole nearly swallows SUV in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. – A driver escaped injury Monday night when her SUV was nearly swallowed by a sinkhole that formed after a water main break in El Cajon.

The water main broke below the roadway on North Johnson Avenue near Vernon Way, according to El Cajon police.

The woman was driving near the intersection when the road crumbled and her SUV became caught in the sinkhole. She was able to get out and was not hurt.

Police did not know how long the intersection would be closed.

Helix Water Department officials were called out to assess the damage.

Due to a water main break under the roadway at N Johnson Avenue and Vernon Way, the entire intersection will be closed for an unknown duration of time while Helix Water responds to assess the situation. pic.twitter.com/QRlR0aPd40 — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) April 17, 2018