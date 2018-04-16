Sheriff’s Department to review Rebecca Zahau case

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday it will review the death of Rebecca Zahau, who was found dead at a Coronado mansion in 2011.

Though authorities determined that the 32-year-old woman had committed suicide by hanging, a civil jury two weeks ago decided that her boyfriend’s brother was responsible for her death and awarded her family more than $5 million in damages.

Sheriff’s officials said the “fresh review” of the case stemmed from “new analysis of existing evidence” presented during the recently concluded trial and was being approached in a “spirit of transparency and open-mindedness.”

The review will be done by investigators who had no prior involvement with the case.