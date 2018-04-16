Photographer captures stunning encounter with killer whales off San Diego coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A local wildlife photographer recorded a close encounter with a pod of killer whales off the San Diego coast this weekend.

Dominic Biagini posted photos and videos of the orcas on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube on Saturday. He said that he came across six of the marine mammal about 20 miles southwest of San Diego.

"The conditions for a video like this may never come together this perfectly for me again," Biagnini wrote on his Instagram post. "Orcas are only seen off San Diego about once a year, so just finding them was a gigantic treat."

He used a drone to record video of the whales from above. He said the conditions were perfect and the water was clear and blue.

Biagini describes himself as a wildlife photographer based in Point Loma. He said that spotting the dorsal fins of the orcas was like an "out-of-body experience." He said he was the only boater around, so he was able to observe the pod without any pressure.

Biagini also posted a photo gallery of still photographs on Facebook. "Just a positively magical experience being on the water with these beautiful animals," he wrote on his Facebook post. "This is the first time I've ever spotted Orca myself. We also saw them cross paths with a Blue Whale! However, no interactions took place. A day I'll never forget."