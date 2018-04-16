Man accused of beating girlfriend, leading deputies on chase faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A 26-year-old man accused of a domestic violence incident and leading sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase last week pleaded not guilty to charges in an El Cajon courtroom.

Prosecutors say on Thursday, Robert Perez attacked his girlfriend at a home in Lemon Grove as she woke up to find him punching her in the face.

“She estimated to law enforcement that she was punched seven to eight times. She was so frantic that she woke up her children nearby. One of the victim’s children also saw one of the punches happening," said the deputy district attorney.

Perez's girlfriend called 911 as he allegedly drove off, leading deputies on a high-speed chase into Bonita where Perez ditched his car at an apartment complex.

Deputies say Perez ran off toward a condo community next door and ran into an open garage, then confronted a homeowner, throwing him up against the wall and threatening him.

That resident managed to escape, ran outside and alerted deputies the suspect was in his home.

The judge issued protective orders for Perez to not get within a hundred yards of or have any contact with that homeowner and Perez’s girlfriend, who actually asked the judge to wipe away the protective order.

But because of the violent attack, that it was in front of kids and there was a previous incident between the couple -- the judge declined her request.

Perez was being held on $225,000 bail.