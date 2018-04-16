Kendrick Lamar awarded Pulitzer Prize

INDIO, CA – APRIL 13: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage with SZA during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

LOS ANGELES– Rapper Kendrick Lamar became the first rapper awarded a  renowned Pulitzer Prize Monday.

Lamar, who proudly hails from Compton, Calif. was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in music for his latest studio album ‘DAMN.’

This marks the first time in history that the prestigious award was given to an artist outside the classical and jazz genres, according to the Associated Press.

This has been a great year for the 30-year-old artist.

Lamar also took home multiple Grammy awards including best rap album in January.

