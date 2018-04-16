How to get free food, deals on Tax Day 2018

SAN DIEGO – Regardless if you owe money or are getting a refund this year, be sure to take notice of theTax Day freebies.

The following nationwide chains are offering deals on Tuesday, April 17 in honor of Tax Day 2018:

BJ’s Restaurant & BrewhouseThe day after Tax Day is the chain’s Free Pizookie Day. Get a free Pizookie with a minimum $9.95 food purchase Wednesday.

Boston Market: The $10.40 Tax Day meal special includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain beverage drink, while supplies last. No coupon is needed.

Bruegger’s BagelsNow through Tuesday, get the Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40 when you sign up for a coupon at www.brueggers.com/tax-day. A “$3.50 deduction” from the regular price, the bundle includes 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese.

Chili’sParticipating locations have a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita special for Tax Day Tuesday. No coupon is required. Just ask your server for this special offer.

Chuck E. Cheese’sTuesday through Thursday, buy one large cheese pizza, get one large cheese pizza free.

Cicis: Adult buffets are $4.17 Tuesday with a coupon posted on the chain’s Facebook page.

Corner Bakery CaféMix and match two full-sized breakfast, lunch or dinner items for $10.40 at participating locations Tuesday through Thursday.

Fired Pie: Get any one-topping pizza for $4.17 with the purchase of a beverage or take $2 off any custom pizza or salad with a beverage purchase Tuesday. These deals are only valid at restaurant and not available for third-party delivery.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with purchase of a full-price medium or large sub, chips and a drink Tuesday through Thursday with this coupon, which will be posted on the chain’s Facebook and Twitter pages and sent to newsletter subscribers. Sign up for the newsletter at www.firehousesubs.com/newsletter.

HootersThrough Tuesday, kids 12 and younger get a free kids meal eat with an adult purchase of $10 or more at participating locations.

Hot Dog on a StickAt participating locations, get one free Original Turkey or Veggie Dog Tuesday. No purchase or “proof of completed taxes” required.

McDonald’sParticipating restaurants in select locations across the country will have special Tax Day deals Tuesday. Check with your closest location. Download the McDonald’s smartphone app for additional savings.

Noodles & CompanyThrough Wednesday, take $4 off online orders $10 placed at www.noodles.com with promo code TAXDAY18.

P.F. Chang’s: Get 15% off takeout orders Monday and Tuesday with promo code TAXDAY on online orders and phone orders.

QuiznosNew and existing Toasty Points loyalty members get 10.40% off any purchase including catering orders Tuesday. New members also get a free four-inch sub for downloading the smartphone app.

RA SushiBuy one regular-price drink and get the second for $1 Tuesday at the largest nationwide sushi chain. Learn more at www.rasushi.com/tax-day.

Rubio’s Coastal GrillFor Tax Day, the chain’s usual Tuesday taco specials are available all day instead of only during select hours.

Schlotzsky’s: Get a free small original sandwich with purchase of chips and a medium drink Tuesday.

Sonic Drive-InGet half-price cheeseburgers Tuesday. Limit five per customer at participating locations. Also every day after 8 p.m., Sonic has half-price shakes, floats and ice cream slushes.

Tony Roma’s: Through Tuesday, dine-in guests who visit participating locations will receive a free Kickin’ Shrimp coupon with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Office DepotShred up to five pounds of documents, including tax records, for free through April 28 at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with a coupon available at www.officedepot.com/shredding.

StaplesThrough April 21, get “free shredding services,” up to one pound with a coupon available at www.staples.com/coupons.

Offers can vary by location so call ahead to avoid being disappointed if they are not participating.

