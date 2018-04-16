How to get free food, deals on Tax Day 2018

SAN DIEGO – Regardless if you owe money or are getting a refund this year, be sure to take notice of theTax Day freebies.

The following nationwide chains are offering deals on Tuesday, April 17 in honor of Tax Day 2018:

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: The day after Tax Day is the chain’s Free Pizookie Day. Get a free Pizookie with a minimum $9.95 food purchase Wednesday.

Boston Market: The $10.40 Tax Day meal special includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain beverage drink, while supplies last. No coupon is needed.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Now through Tuesday, get the Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40 when you sign up for a coupon at www.brueggers.com/tax-day. A “$3.50 deduction” from the regular price, the bundle includes 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese.

Chili’s: Participating locations have a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita special for Tax Day Tuesday. No coupon is required. Just ask your server for this special offer.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Tuesday through Thursday, buy one large cheese pizza, get one large cheese pizza free.

Cicis: Adult buffets are $4.17 Tuesday with a coupon posted on the chain’s Facebook page.

Corner Bakery Café: Mix and match two full-sized breakfast, lunch or dinner items for $10.40 at participating locations Tuesday through Thursday.

Fired Pie: Get any one-topping pizza for $4.17 with the purchase of a beverage or take $2 off any custom pizza or salad with a beverage purchase Tuesday. These deals are only valid at restaurant and not available for third-party delivery.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with purchase of a full-price medium or large sub, chips and a drink Tuesday through Thursday with this coupon, which will be posted on the chain’s Facebook and Twitter pages and sent to newsletter subscribers. Sign up for the newsletter at www.firehousesubs.com/newsletter.

Hooters: Through Tuesday, kids 12 and younger get a free kids meal eat with an adult purchase of $10 or more at participating locations.

Hot Dog on a Stick: At participating locations, get one free Original Turkey or Veggie Dog Tuesday. No purchase or “proof of completed taxes” required.

McDonald’s: Participating restaurants in select locations across the country will have special Tax Day deals Tuesday. Check with your closest location. Download the McDonald’s smartphone app for additional savings.

Noodles & Company: Through Wednesday, take $4 off online orders $10 placed at www.noodles.com with promo code TAXDAY18.

P.F. Chang’s: Get 15% off takeout orders Monday and Tuesday with promo code TAXDAY on online orders and phone orders.

Quiznos: New and existing Toasty Points loyalty members get 10.40% off any purchase including catering orders Tuesday. New members also get a free four-inch sub for downloading the smartphone app.

RA Sushi: Buy one regular-price drink and get the second for $1 Tuesday at the largest nationwide sushi chain. Learn more at www.rasushi.com/tax-day.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: For Tax Day, the chain’s usual Tuesday taco specials are available all day instead of only during select hours.

Schlotzsky’s: Get a free small original sandwich with purchase of chips and a medium drink Tuesday.

Sonic Drive-In: Get half-price cheeseburgers Tuesday. Limit five per customer at participating locations. Also every day after 8 p.m., Sonic has half-price shakes, floats and ice cream slushes.

Tony Roma’s: Through Tuesday, dine-in guests who visit participating locations will receive a free Kickin’ Shrimp coupon with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Office Depot: Shred up to five pounds of documents, including tax records, for free through April 28 at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with a coupon available at www.officedepot.com/shredding.

Staples: Through April 21, get “free shredding services,” up to one pound with a coupon available at www.staples.com/coupons.

Offers can vary by location so call ahead to avoid being disappointed if they are not participating.