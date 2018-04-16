County seeking poll workers

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is seeking poll workers, especially those who are bilingual, for the June 5 gubernatorial election.

The Registrar of Voters is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese. The registrar is also seeking workers who speak Arabic and Korean because an academic study indicated there is a need for such speakers at just under 90 percent of the county’s 1,400-plus poll sites.

Applicants must be 18 or older, U.S. citizens and registered to vote in California. Poll workers typically serve from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on election day. They must take an online training and attend a two-hour class in person before the election.

Workers are considered volunteers but receive stipends ranging from $75 to $175, with an additional $15 if they provide bilingual assistance.

Those interested can visit sdvote.com.