× Chula Vista woman first American to win Boston Marathon’s women’s division in more than 30 years

BOSTON – For the first time since 1985, an American woman won the Boston marathon — and she’s from Chula Vista.

Desiree Linden, a two-time Olympian, battled the rain and wind Monday to win the storied race. It’s also the first win of the 34-year-old’s career. She crossed the finish line in just under two hours and 40 minutes.

#Boston2018 Top Women's Times (1/2):

1. @des_linden🇺🇸 2:39:54

2. Sarah Sellers🇺🇸 2:44:04

3. Krista Duchene🇨🇦 2:44:20

4. Rachel Hyland🇺🇸 2:44:29

5. Jessica Chichester🇺🇸 2:45:23 — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 16, 2018

In 2011, Linden finished second, just 2 seconds behind Caroline Kilel. She also was second at the US Olympic Marathon trials in 2012. Linden finished fourth in the Boston Marathon last year.

Earlier in the race, Linden temporarily took herself out of contention to help fellow American Shalane Flanagan. Flanagan dropped out of the lead pack to go to a portable toilet. Showing tremendous sportsmanship, Linden hung back to wait for Flanagan so they could both return to the lead pack together.

Before Linden, the last American woman to win the Boston Marathon was Lisa Rainsberger in 1985.

The last American man to win Boston was Meb Keflezighi, in 2014.