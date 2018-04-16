Calif. won’t send National Guard troops for U.S. border mission: AP

SAN DIEGO – California has rejected the federal government’s plans to send National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border, Associated Press reported Monday.

Two federal officials said the state made the decision due to the work being closely related to immigration enforcement, according to AP.

On April 5, President Donald Trump said he was considering sending “anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000” National Guard troops to the southern border to bolster security.

Trump said the administration is still looking at how much the deployment might cost, but that he has a “pretty good idea.”

Full story coming…