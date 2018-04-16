Armed suspect robs Denny’s diner in City Heights

SAN DIEGO – An armed man held up a Denny’s diner and made off with cash early Monday morning in City Heights, police said.

Nobody was reportedly injured in the robbery, which happened at 5:35 a.m. at the 24-hour eatery on the corner of University and Fairmount avenues, San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said. The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the restaurant.

The armed suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch, 160-pound white man between 25 and 30 years old wearing a gray and black hoodie with jeans.