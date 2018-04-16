× 7 inmates killed, 17 others injured in South Carolina prison brawl

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A South Carolina prison spokesman reported Monday morning that seven inmates are dead and 17 others were injured after a brawl broke out inside Lee Correctional Institution.

The fight started Sunday night at 7:15 p.m. ET and wasn’t contained until 2:55 a.m. ET Monday morning, a prison spokesman added.

No officers were injured, said Jeffrey Taillon, communications director for the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Lee Correctional is a maximum security facility — 55 miles east of Columbia — housing over 1,000 of South Carolina’s most violent offenders.

Lee Correctional Institution was secured at 2:55 AM following an incident which started at 7:15 PM. The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) April 16, 2018

Additional details stating the cause of the fight have yet to be released.

This is a developing story.