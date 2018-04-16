7 inmates killed, 17 others injured in South Carolina prison brawl
COLUMBIA, S.C. – A South Carolina prison spokesman reported Monday morning that seven inmates are dead and 17 others were injured after a brawl broke out inside Lee Correctional Institution.
The fight started Sunday night at 7:15 p.m. ET and wasn’t contained until 2:55 a.m. ET Monday morning, a prison spokesman added.
No officers were injured, said Jeffrey Taillon, communications director for the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Lee Correctional is a maximum security facility — 55 miles east of Columbia — housing over 1,000 of South Carolina’s most violent offenders.
Additional details stating the cause of the fight have yet to be released.
This is a developing story.