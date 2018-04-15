× Witnesses say man ignited National City brush fire

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A brush fire broke out along the 54 Freeway in National City late Sunday morning, and witnesses blamed a man seen throwing something into the brush shortly before the blaze started.

The fire broke out near a shopping center on National City Boulevard around 11 a.m.

Three engines and crews from multiple agencies controlled the blaze at the edges, containing the fire to about an acre or less, according to Chula Vista Fire Department Captain Charles Kuniyoshi.

Kuniyoshi said fire officials are aware of witnesses who said a man threw something into the brush that ignited the blaze, but added that the fire’s cause was still undetermined. The captain said Chula Vista Police Department was on scene to investigate the claims.

Kuniyoshi praised a quick response from multiple agencies for putting out the fire without any injuries or damage to nearby property.