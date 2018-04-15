× San Diego County gas prices continue to climb

SAN DIEGO – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Sunday to $3.574.

The average price has risen 23 times in the past 28 days, increasing 14 cents, including a half-cent on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 2.2 cents more than one week ago, 15.5 cents higher than one month ago and 54.4 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 45.2 cents since the start of the year.