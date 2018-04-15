R. Lee Ermey dies at 74

LOS ANGELES — R. Lee Ermey, the former Marine famous for his portrayal of Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrik’s “Full Metal Jacket,” has died, his longtime manager Bill Rogin announced Sunday.

Ermey’s death came from complications with pneumonia. He was 74.

Statement from R. Lee Ermey's long time manager, Bill Rogin: It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/vf4O78JKmb — R. Lee Ermey (@RLeeErmey) April 15, 2018

“He will be greatly missed by all of us,” Rogin wrote on Ermey’s official Facebook page. “It is a terrible loss that nobody was prepared for. He has meant so much to so many people. And, it is extremely difficult to truly quantify all of the great things this man has selflessly done for, and on behalf of, our many men and women in uniform.”