R. Lee Ermey dies at 74

LOS ANGELES — R. Lee Ermey, the former Marine famous for his portrayal of Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrik’s “Full Metal Jacket,” has died, his longtime manager Bill Rogin announced Sunday.
Ermey’s death came from complications with pneumonia. He was 74.
“He will be greatly missed by all of us,” Rogin wrote on Ermey’s official Facebook page. “It is a terrible loss that nobody was prepared for. He has meant so much to so many people. And, it is extremely difficult to truly quantify all of the great things this man has selflessly done for, and on behalf of, our many men and women in uniform.”