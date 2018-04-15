Man stabbed in San Ysidro after meet-up goes south

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for an attacker after a meeting at a San Ysidro apartment complex ended in a stabbing Sunday.

Police were called to the Sunrise Village Apartments — on Calle Primera, just west of Interstate 5 and Via San Ysidro — at about 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

A 34-year-old man and a woman went to meet an acquaintance at the complex when an argument started, SDPD Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Details are unclear because the victim wouldn’t cooperate with authorities, Delimitros said — but the woman became separated from her male companion after a chase broke out.

When she caught up to the man, she found he had been stabbed, and there was no sign of the person they had come to the complex to meet.

The victim’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, Delimitros said. The suspect was described only as an older white male.