Watch: Hot air balloon crash lands in Rancho Penasquitos

SAN DIEGO -- A hot air balloon crash landed in Rancho Penasquitos Sunday evening.

Video from viewer Christine Earnest shows the balloon's descent as seen from a Penasquitos Drive apartment complex.

San Diego Police Department said that 14 passengers and a pilot were aboard the balloon.

Police were not sure what forced the balloon to make the emergency landing, but confirmed that no one was injured.

The balloon touched down on the backside of Black Mountain just before 7:30 p.m., near Penasquitos Drive and Rolling Hills Elementary School.

Resident Kathrina Agatep sent FOX 5 footage from a backyard surveillance camera showing the balloon crash through her fence before it landed.

