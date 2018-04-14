Tesla towed from ditch after running off freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A Tesla ran off the road in Carmel Valley on Saturday night, hospitalizing the driver and their passengers.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on the 56 Freeway near Carmel Valley Road, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

CHP said the car careened off the freeway, through a fence and into a ditch.

The accident prompted a significant emergency response, and the driver and passengers were taken to the hospital by ambulance. CHP was not able to confirm the severity of their injuries.

The car was finally towed out of the ditch at about 9 p.m.

The crash's cause is still under investigation.