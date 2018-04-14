Parents warn of sex offender lurking near North County community pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A swim team is warning parents about a registered sex offender caught hanging around a city park and pool.

On Wednesday, around 5:00 p.m., Head Coach of Renegade Aquatics John McGlynn said a parent saw a man sitting in a white truck appearing to touch himself inappropriately as kids were swimming at the Washington Park Pool in Escondido.

“One of my parents who is actually a police officer in another jurisdiction contacted Escondido Police, and my understanding is they responded in about five minutes, questioned the individual and did not arrest him. I’m not sure of the circumstances,” McGlynn said.

The coach said he was later informed the man is a registered sex offender. He then sent a letter to parents telling them about the situation.

“I have a couple parents that stay here on deck during practice and they’re very vigilant of their surroundings. They had seen the truck in the past and we had a good description of it,” McGlynn said.

The truck is described as a white Toyota Tacoma with damage to the passenger's side.

Escondido Police told FOX 5 it is taking this case very seriously and is still investigating.

McGlynn said that the city has also been notified about the situation.

“I got an immediate response that they’re going to look into trying to put some shade or privacy screening up along the surrounding of the pool, just to give the kids a little bit more privacy,” McGlynn said.

FOX 5 expects to learn more about this case in the coming days.