Motorcyclist expected to survive after crash with SUV

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A motorcyclist is expected to survive after suffering serious injuries in a crash with a large SUV in Escondido Saturday.

The crash happened just after 2:15 p.m. at the corner of East Mission Avenue and North Hickory Street, Escondido police Lt. Mark Petersen said.

The 25-year-old man riding the motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Suburban and had to be taken to a hospital, Peteresen said. Police had no information on who may have been at fault in the crash.

Alcohol and drugs were not suspected factors, Petersen said.