Gulls miss playoffs after ending season with 3 straight losses

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls needed a single standings point in their final three games to clinch a berth in the Calder Cup playoffs, but they fell short of the 2018 postseason after a 6-3 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night.

Three consecutive losses to close the regular season mean the Gulls will sit out the playoffs for the first time since they joined the AHL in 2015.