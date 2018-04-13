Will Ferrell injured in crash after leaving San Diego event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Comedian Will Ferrell was involved in a rollover crash after leaving an event in San Diego Thursday night, according to TMZ.

The wreck happened on Interstate 5 and Chapman Avenue in Orange County around 11 p.m.

Ferrell was one of three people in the SUV when it flipped over after another car side-swiped it, according to TMZ. The SUV was driven by a chauffeur.

Video obtained by TMZ showed Ferrell talking on a phone while on a stretcher. He was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

A witness told TMZ a woman who was in the SUV was seriously injured.

Ferrell was returning north after appearing in Oceanside for a "Funny or Die" event where he appeared as Ron Burgundy.