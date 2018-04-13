Watch: Police release body cam footage of conversation with YouTube shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- The Mountain View Police Department has released the officer-worn body camera footage from the night officers found YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam sleeping in her car about 30 minutes south of YouTube headquarters.

An officer found the 38-year-old in the back of her car just before 2 a.m. on April 3, hours before the shooting.

In response to questions from the officers, Aghdam said that she wasn't taking medications, that she didn't want to hurt herself and that she didn't want to hurt others.

MVPD said they initially approached the car because Aghdam's license plate was connected to a missing person's report filed by her family.

Asked why she came to Mountain View, Aghdam said that she wanted to start a new life away from San Diego. She told the officers she didn't "get along" with her family.

Aghdam had been living with a relative at a 4S Ranch apartment complex, police later learned.

The officers told Aghdam that her father would be told she'd been found in Mountain View. Shortly after, they left.

The full 30 minutes of body cam footage and calls to dispatch by officers can be viewed here.

MVPD explained the reasoning behind the officers leaving Aghdam alone after their brief interaction:

"In this instance if an individual is cooperative and does not present any sort of threat, continuing to unnecessarily question or delay them can lead to an unwarranted detention. As such, our officers are constantly cognizant of this dynamic and in this context, look to strike the balance between investigative police work and maintaining the civil liberties of those that they contact. Based on our officers’ interaction with Aghdam, including the fact that she had answered all of our questions cooperatively and thoroughly, there was no legal reason for us to remain on scene questioning her."

About 11 hours after her conversation with police, Aghdam opened fire at YouTube Headquarters, wounding three before turning the gun on herself.