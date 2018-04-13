Firefighters battle condo blaze

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a residential garage fire in the 3700 block of Balboa Terrace on Friday morning.

The fire started just north of Balboa Avenue and east of Interstate 5 in the Bay Ho area, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SD Fire confirmed that the blaze started in a condo garage and forced residents in the building to evacuate.

As of 11 a.m., fire officials said the fire had been knocked down. Firefighters stayed on the scene and were working to remove roofing from the building.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries at the scene.

We will update this breaking news story as we learn more.