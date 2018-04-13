Van and school bus carrying 6 students collide

EL CAJON, Calif. — A van collided with a Grossmont Union High School District bus carrying six students in El Cajon on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at Ballantyne and East Main streets just after 3 p.m.

California Highway Patrol responded to the crash, because CHP is responsible for all accidents involving students on a bus. CHP did not know immediately how the accident occurred.

CHP had no information on potential injuries.

We will update this breaking news story as we receive more information.