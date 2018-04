SAN DIEGO — Viewers are certain of life outside of Earth after seeing a strange light formation in the sky. A viewer speculated the lights shifted around to form a triangle around 9 p.m.¬†Thursday night.

We first received reports of the mysterious sky formation around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

FOX 5 is working to figure out what caused the light formation and will share any information as we receive it.

So far its unclear what spawned the lights up above.

Did you see it?