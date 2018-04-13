Sour Patch Kids ice cream now exists, here’s how to get some

SAN DIEGO — Your childhood snack mashup dreams have come true – Sour Patch Kids ice cream is here!
“Instagrammer Junk Food Mom” spotted the treat at Walmart.
Couldn't wait any longer to bust into this. From Nestle Dreyers Ice Cream Company here's Sour Patch Kids Red, White and Blue Light Ice Cream and sorbet. Lemon sorbet and vanilla light ice cream with a Redberry swirl and blue Sour Patch Kids Bitz. This stuff is amazing.👏🏻😍 if Sour is what you're looking for it's here. The combo ice cream/sorbet works great and has a tart lemon flavor. The Blue Bitz are actual pieces of sp Kids – most pieces are small but I got a few half- sized pieces. What makes this Sour is the Redberry Swirl. Yikes- if you get a spoonful of it I guarantee your face will pucker up. This may not be for everyone but if you like sour sweets you'll love this 😝 "Sour then Sweet Get It Before It's Gone ".
The frozen treat is a Walmart exclusive, according to Delish, and Walmart confirmed its arrival in a tweet Friday.
The Sour Patch Kids ice cream is made by Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company, and is officially titled, “Red, White, and Blue Light Ice Cream” with matching Sour Patch Kid colors and swirls to fit the theme, according to Junk Food Mom.
It’s just starting to hit stores nationwide now, and each 1.5-quart tub will set you back $3.48.