Repeat drunken driver who killed man a bus stop gets life

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A repeat DUI offender who drove drunk and hopped a curb on a Chula Vista street, killing a man sitting on a bus bench, was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in state prison.

Nicholas Ruben Ramirez, 29, was convicted in December of second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while impaired, hit-and-run and DUI with injury. Judge Dwayne Moring sentenced the defendant to 15 years to life on the murder charge and an additional five years for leaving the scene.

Chula Vista police said Ramirez had just left a bar in the 1400 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2016, when he crashed his car into a parked vehicle and drove off.

Ramirez returned a few minutes later, and witnesses to the non-injury accident confronted him, police said. He then sped off again and lost control of his car, which hopped a curb on Third Avenue near Orange Avenue and struck 65-year-old William Gerling, severing one of his legs. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Ramirez has two prior DUIs from 2009, according to Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright.