MLB hands down suspensions in Padres basebrawl

SAN DIEGO -- Major League Baseball announced suspensions Friday in the brawl between the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres that broke out after pitcher Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind the back of Rockies star Nolan Arenado.

Both Arenado and Perdomo received five-game bans for fighting at the mound, while Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra received a four-game suspension for joining the fray.

Padres pitcher Buddy Baumann received a one-game suspension, as well.

All of the suspended players were also fined for their part in the minutes-long scrum at Denver's Coors Field.

Tensions had been building between the two teams long before Perdomo threw the pitch behind Arenado's back. Two Padres outfielders had already been hit by pitches during the series -- Manuel Margot on Tuesday and Hunter Renfroe earlier in Wednesday's game. Margot's hit-by-pitch injured his ribs and landed the center fielder on the disabled list.

The two NL West clubs play each other next on April 23.