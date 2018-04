Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Crowds lined up outside a tattoo shop in Pacific Beach to get fresh ink on Friday the 13th.

Nearly 30 people were in line at Mums' Custom Tattoo on Garnet Avenue early Friday morning. They were taking advantage of a rare deal of $31 tattoos.

FOX 5's Brad Wills stopped by the shop and randomly suggested that someone should get a "FOX 5" tattoo. One man took him up on it.

"It's Friday the 13th and you said you'd pay and I thought yes, I'm in," the man said.