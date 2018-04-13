Man dies after losing control of truck in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. – Authorities Friday identified the man who was killed after he lost control of his pickup truck, which struck a large boulder and rolled into the yard of a residence on Dye Road southwest of Ramona.

Antony Dean Pratt, 50, died Wednesday afternoon from multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the single-vehicle crash just off state Route 67 between Dos Picos County Park and Ramona, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Pratt was eastbound on the back-country road about 3:20 p.m. when he apparently lost control of his pickup truck and failed to negotiate a curve.

Pratt’s pickup left the roadway, crashed into a large boulder and ended up overturned in the front yard of the residence at 3122 Dye Road, the medical examiner’s office said. A witness called 911, but Pratt died before paramedics arrived.