Arrest made in fatal Mission Valley stabbing

SAN DIEGO — A suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with the stabbing death last week of a 67-year-old man at a Mission Valley transient camp, authorities reported.

Sekou Torre Bullock, 37, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering Monty Proulx of San Diego, who was found dead in an open area off the 8800 block of Friars Road on the morning of April 3, according to police.

Noting suspicious wounds to the dead man’s upper body, patrol officers called in homicide detectives, Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive and did not say how they connected Bullock to the crime. The relationship, if any, between the Bullock and Proulx is unknown.

Bullock was booked into San Diego Central Jail. He was being without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

