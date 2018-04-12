USS Carl Vinson returns to San Diego after historic Vietnam visit

SAN DIEGO – Thousands of sailors from the USS Carl Vinson return Thursday to Naval Air Station North Island from a three-month-long deployment.

The aircraft carrier conducted routine operations in the Indo-Pacific region during the deployment including stops in Guam, Malaysia, Hawaii and Vietnam.

Navy officials said the Vietnam visit was the first by a carrier strike group in over four decades and helped strengthen ties between the US and the Southeast Asian country.

Sailors will greet their awaiting friends and family when they return to the base Thursday morning.

The guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyera was also part of that deployment and will return Thursday to Naval Base San Diego.