San Ysidro school board approves new superintendent

SAN DIEGO — The San Ysidro School District announced its new superintendent Thursday evening.

The school board unanimously approved Dr. Gina Potter, Ed.D., who will be the ninth person to hold the district’s superintendent position in the last six years.

Potter is currently deputy superintendent for the Lemon Grove School District, where she has worked for 16 years.

Potter, who grew up in Imperial Beach, has worked in education for 27 years, holding positions at six different school districts throughout California.