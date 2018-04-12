San Diego County breweries among fastest growing

SAN DIEGO — Two San Diego County businesses are included in the Brewers Association’s inaugural list of the top 50 fastest-growing small, independent breweries in the nation.

Chula Vista-based Novo Brazil Brewing and Bay City Brewing in Point Loma were ranked as the 8th and 28th fastest-growing small breweries, respectively.

Median growth for the top 50 fastest-growing breweries between 2016 and 2017 was 216 percent, according to the Brewers Association. The median growth rate for those breweries was 679 barrels each.

Bay City co-owner Greg Anderson welcomed the recognition and noted its location in the “craft brewery capital of the world.”

“At Bay City … our priority has always been to grow community first — the families, friends and loved ones that want to make memories with good beer. It’s what we owe our fast growth to, despite the ultra-competitive industry,” he said.