× ‘Ron Burgundy’ helps get out the vote in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Funnyman Will Ferrell will be in Oceanside Thursday to help encourage young people to vote in the November midterm elections.

He’s teaming up with comedian Billy Eichner to host “Vote Classy, San Diego,” a live conversation about the upcoming primary in California’s 49th Congressional District, where incumbent Darrell Issa will not run for re-election this year.

Ferrell is even expected to be in-character as Ron Burgundy of “Anchorman” fame.

For a chance to win tickets, click “RSVP” at Eichner’s “Glam Up the Midterms” website.

Winners will receive an email by 4 p.m. on Thursday with the time and location of the exclusive event.