Poway man pulls shotgun on tow truck driver

POWAY, Calif. — A man shot his shotgun at a tow truck driver trying to repossess his vehicle in Poway this week, and now he’s in jail on attempted murder, gun and drug charges.

Deputies at the Poway Sheriff’s Station responded to the call on the 16900 block of Old Coach Road at about 2:30 p.m. on April 9.

They’d received reports that a man brandishing a shotgun confronted the driver when he arrived to take the vehicle. As the tow truck tried to leave with the repossessed car, the man fired his shotgun at him.

When deputies arrived, both the tow truck operator and the suspect, identified as Joseph Silva, were still on the property.

Deputies arrested Silva and recovered his gun. Silva was booked into jail for attempted murder and several other felony charges, including drug and firearm offenses. He is being held with no bail.

Silva’s companion, Bonnie Baker, was also at the scene. She was also arrested Wednesday for charges related to the original incident.