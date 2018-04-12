× Mayor proposes $3.8B spending plan

SAN DIEGO – Mayor Kevin Faulconer Thursday released a spending plan for 2019 that includes what he calls the largest investment in infrastructure in city history.

The largest items in the mayor’s fiscal year 2019 budget proposal include:

$553 million for capital improvements, including $76 million to repave about 390 miles of city roadways;

$153 million for projects related to the city’s Climate Action Plan;

a $28 million package to recruit and retain police officers

$18 million for sidewalks, traffic signals, crosswalks and other projects to prevent pedestrian deaths as part of the Vision Zero plan

$4.4 million to clean up city neighborhoods and the San Diego River as part of the mayor’s Clean SD initiative

$7.9 million for homeless programs.

The funding runs over the city’s fiscal year from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.