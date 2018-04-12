Mayor proposes $3.8B spending plan
SAN DIEGO – Mayor Kevin Faulconer Thursday released a spending plan for 2019 that includes what he calls the largest investment in infrastructure in city history.
The largest items in the mayor’s fiscal year 2019 budget proposal include:
- $553 million for capital improvements, including $76 million to repave about 390 miles of city roadways;
- $153 million for projects related to the city’s Climate Action Plan;
- a $28 million package to recruit and retain police officers
- $18 million for sidewalks, traffic signals, crosswalks and other projects to prevent pedestrian deaths as part of the Vision Zero plan
- $4.4 million to clean up city neighborhoods and the San Diego River as part of the mayor’s Clean SD initiative
- $7.9 million for homeless programs.
The funding runs over the city’s fiscal year from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.