× Injured woman found at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO – A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after suffering injuries at Sunset Cliffs.

Police went to Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Ladera Street Thursday morning to check on areport. They found the injured woman there and called for medical assistance. She was taken to the hospital, but there was no immediate information on the nature and extent of her injuries.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.