FOX 5 DISNEYLAND®  Resort Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
- HOW TO ENTER: Watch the FOX 5 Morning News from 6:00 a.m. (PT) Monday, April 30, 2018 and 8:00 a.m. (PT), Friday, May 4, 2018 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Watch for the “Word of the Day” on the screen. Using text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, text the “Word of the Day” to 38470 in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the sweepstakes. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text-Message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any entrant, an entrant shall be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword shall be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time which in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Sponsor’s clock will be the official time piece of the sweepstakes. Sponsor not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, or misdirected entries. Entry for each day will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. only. FOX 5 reserves the right to cancel contest due to breaking news or natural disasters.
- DRAWING: Daily winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period on 4/30, 5/1, 5/2, 5/3 and 5/4. Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winners by phone. Potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining entries if (1) winner cannot be contacted/does not respond within 24 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (2) winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; and/or (3) winner does not adhere to the Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final. Prizes must be picked up at the FOX 5 offices (during normal business hours) or could be mailed to winner, at Sponsor’s discretion.
- THE PRIZE: Each winner will receive (4) 1-Day park hopper tickets to Disneyland Resort ®. Tickets are valued at $135.00 each for a grand total package valued at $540.00. A total of 5 family packs of 4 will be awarded during the contest. There will also be one Grand Prize winner randomly selected from all entries to receive a 2-night consecutive stay at a resort in the Disneyland Resort® area (accommodations up to (4) including four 1-day, 1 park per day Disneyland Resort ® tickets good for admission to Disneyland Park ®or Disneyland California Adventure Park®, but not to both parks on the same day (subject to restrictions). Grand Prize is valued at $1,660.00. The winner is responsible for applicable taxes on the prize. The Grand Prize winner must provide a W9, which will be provided by the Sponsor. Sponsor may award alternate prize but the value of tickets will not be paid monetarily. Prize winner will be required to sign a release of liability. All expenses not specified herein are the responsibility of the prize winner. Travel to the Grand Prize winner must be completed by December 15, 2018 and the winner and guests must travel on the same itinerary. Tickets must be used by December 15, 2018. Grand Prize/Vacation Package fulfillment is subject to certain restrictions and is subject to hotel availability at the Disneyland Resort®. Advanced reservations required. Vacation Package and tickets may not be sold, redeemed for cash, traded, transferred or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above. Saturday night stay may be required.
- ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS.
- This sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, Inc (FOX 5), Tribune Broadcasting Company, the FOX Network, Disneyland Resort®, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to win.
- To enter, you must be a legal resident of San Diego County and 18 years of age or older as of the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.
- Winners who have won any prize from FOX 5 within the last 30 days before the sweepstakes period begins are ineligible and will be disqualified.
- CONDITIONS OF ENTRY.
- Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to FOX 5 and its agents and licensees, to use the winner’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes.
- Release Station and Sponsor of Liability: By entering, contestants agree to release Fox 5 from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the sweepstakes or their receipt or use of the prize.
- Disney, its parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective officers, directors employees and agents shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions which arise out of and/or in any way relate to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the Promotion.
- By entering contest, all entrants will automatically receive FOX 5 Breaking News alerts, news updates and special offers from FOX 5 advertisers.
- No Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prize of equal or greater value.
- One entry per person, per day. One winner per household. Multiple submissions will void all entries submitted by that person.
- By participating in the Contest, where allowed by law, participants agree thatthe Company may disclose personal information obtained from participants in the Contest to third parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes.
- Certain restrictions shall apply to the Vacation Package (Grand Prize), which shall be determined by Disney in its sole and absolute discretion. Each winner and his/her guests must travel together on the same itinerary. The Vacation package shall not include the following: baggage fee, hotel room service, parking fees, laundry service, food, alcoholic beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, etc., local and long distance telephone calls, tips, gratuities, service charges, resort fees and any taxes; or all other charges not explicitly included in the package pursuant to this agreement. The vacation package (and all elements thereof) may not be sold, redeemed for cash, traded, transferred or reschedule, except in Disney’s sole and absolute discretion.
- INTERNET: Sponsor not responsible for network or computer malfunction or error or for computer virus or for damage caused to participant’s computer by accessing sweepstakes web site. If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, FOX 5 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. In the event Sponsor terminates the sweepstakes prior to the end date, Sponsor will post notice of its action on the sweepstakes web site and will pick winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES.
- A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained during the Sweepstakes Period at FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego or on our website at www.fox5sandiego.com
- WINNERS LIST: For a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Disneyland Resort Giveaway, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego 92111. Requests must be received by Friday, August 25, 2018. Winners’ names will not be posted on website.
- SPONSOR: FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, California. 92111
Disneyland Resort, 1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim, CA 92802
