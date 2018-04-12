CHP warns of high winds in mountains and deserts

SAN DIEGO - Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph Thursday prompted a warning to motorists from the California Highway Patrol.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning in effect until 2 p.m. for San Diego County desert and mountain areas. Such a warning signifies 40-mile-per-hour winds and gusts of at least 58 mph.

FOX 5's Brad Wills reported Thursday morning that sustained winds at 25 to 35 mph with isolated gusts reaching 60 to 70 mph.

Gusts are forecast to reach 63 mph near Interstate 8 in Mt. Laguna and 61 mph in Borrego Springs.

A low-pressure trough is moving over the mountains and deserts Thursday, bringing with it the winds as well as cloudy and cool weather throughout the region.