Body of missing 9-year-old boy found on Mexico beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – The search for a 9-year-old boy along northern Baja and southern San Diego coasts ended Thursday after his body was found on a beach in Mexico.

A person walking in San Antonio del Mar saw the child’s body on the beach around 10 a.m., according to a person involved in the search. Parents of Eric Gilberto Ochoa were brought to the area where they positively identified him based on his swim shorts.

Ochoa and two other children were swept away while playing near the surf in Northern Baja on Easter Sunday. One boy managed to get out of the ocean, but a young girl drowned and Ochoa was nowhere to be found.

Ochoa’s sister, Hilary Alarid, who lives in Otay Ranch, notified lifeguards in Imperial Beach on April 3 based on the chance he’d be found north of the border.

San Antonio del Mar is located between Tijuana and Rosarito.