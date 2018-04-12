× 3 pets die in Linda Vista house fire

SAN DIEGO – Three pets died in a single-story house fire in Linda Vista Thursday morning.

The fire started in the kitchen of a home on the 6700 block of Goodwin Street at 9 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials. Six pets were in the home when the fire started.

Firefighters rescued three dogs, but two cats and a dog died from smoke inhalation, officials said.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Red Cross will assist the three people who lived in the home.