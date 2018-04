SAN DIEGO — One person was shot in the Swan Canyon neighborhood of City Heights early Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that no one is in custody, and that they may be searching for multiple suspects. The shooting took place shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to SDPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.

Police closed traffic lanes in the area during the search.

We will update this breaking news story as we receive more information.