Suspected East County drug dealer charged in the death of a customer

SAN DIEGO — A Lakeside gang member was charged Wednesday in the death of a 25-year-old woman he’s accused of selling fentanyl.

The woman was found dead from an overdose in her La Mesa home on January 23.

Uriah Odish is the fourth suspected drug dealer since January to face federal charges in Southern California related to a fentanyl overdose, part of a new push to hold dealers accountable for the deaths of their customers, under the direction of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“There is a raging opioid epidemic in this country, and we want dealers to be on notice: Every time we have an overdose death, we are going to come looking for you,” said Adam Braverman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has directed the Department to use all available criminal and civil tools to combat this deadly epidemic. We are firmly committed to this endeavor and will do everything in our power to stop these tragic losses.”

Braverman credited coordination with the La Mesa Police Department for helping the federal investigation bring Odish into custody.

Court records indicate that Odish has numerous prior arrests and at least one prior felony drug offense.

He could face a mandatory sentence of life in prison for the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.