Police seek man who was ‘looking for a fight’ before Hillcrest stabbing

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for help identifying a man who threw a rock at a passerby on a Hillcrest sidewalk seemingly unprovoked, then returned later to stab the same victim near-fatally.

The suspect, a thin Latino who appeared to be in his mid-20s to mid- 30s, was seen walking around the area of Essex and Richmond streets for about a half-hour early Sunday evening, and “appeared to be looking to fight a random person,” according to police.

He eventually threw a rock at a 51-year-old pedestrian and walked off, but returned a short time later and attacked the same victim with a knife, stabbing him in the head and neck, police said. The attacker then fled west.

Medics took the victim to a trauma center for treatment of severe wounds. The man, who remained hospitalized Wednesday morning, is expected to survive.

A surveillance camera near the scene of the attack captured images of the suspected attacker.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.