× Police investigate suspicious death near Chula Vista storage complex

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Wednesday inside an SUV that plowed through the front gate of a South Bay public storage business and crashed to a halt against a building, officials said.

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle heading north on Industrial Boulevard in Chula Vista at low speed shortly after noon with the unidentified driver slumped over the steering wheel, according to police.

Reaching a “T” intersection alongside the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, the tan SUV struck the closed front gate of L Street Self Storage, pushing it open, Lt. Eric Thunberg said. The vehicle then continued on, rolling over the grounds of the business until it struck a structure.

Officers arrived to the find the sole occupant of the SUV dead, with suspicious injuries visible on his body, Thunberg said. The only obvious damage to the vehicle appeared to have occurred when it struck the building, he said.

Homicide detectives and personnel with the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office were called in to investigate the death, which was believed to likely have resulted either from a fatal assault or a suicide, the lieutenant said.